Democrats poised to transmit articles of impeachment to Senate with vote Wednesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday morning told Democrats that the House will take up a resolution appointing impeachment managers on Wednesday, according to Democratic sources in a closed-door meeting.

The vote will allow the House to transmit impeachment articles to the Senate to kick of trial proceedings in the coming days.

After passing two articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives almost four weeks ago on Dec. 18, Pelosi has refused to send the articles to the Senate. Instead, she demanded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell publicly announce the rules of an impending trial.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington, DC.Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 9, 2020, in Washington, DC.Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

“It’s about a fair trial … and we think that would be with witnesses and documentation,” Pelosi, D-Calif., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday. “Now the ball is in their court to either do that, or pay a price for not doing it.”

Last Friday, Pelosi finally appeared to budge, announcing in a Dear Colleague letter that she was instructing House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to “be prepared” to offer a resolution transmitting the articles across the Capitol, while naming impeachment managers to prosecute the lower chamber’s case before the Senate.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler holds a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

“I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further,” Pelosi wrote to her caucus Friday. “In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.”

Last month, the House passed two articles of impeachment, obstruction of justice and abuse of power — serving as a constitutional indictment of the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to a briefing, Jan. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to a briefing, Jan. 8, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE

While conviction in the Senate would result in President Donald Trump’s removal from office, most Republicans have remained in the president’s corner — arguing that the lower chamber’s impeachment was a rigged hoax.

Removal from office would require 67 senators voting in favor of conviction, constituting a simple majority of the body. That means at least 20 Republicans would need to turn against the president, assuming all Democrats vote to convict.