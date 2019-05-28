Disaster Relief after storms begins for Central Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WTNH) — Powerful storms and tornadoes devastated Dayton, Ohio on Monday, May 27th leaving a trail of damage with hundreds of residents displaced and a report of one person dead.

In a tweet, The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado with winds up to 140mph hit the area.

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the Midwest Tornadoes and Floods. Your gift can help make a difference in someone’s life who was affected by the disaster.

Please join us in supporting the efforts of the American Red Cross in Dayton, Ohio by donating here or calling 614-821-4444 during our sister station WCMH-TV in Columbus, Ohio‘s live telethon from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

