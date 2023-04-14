(The Hill) — Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday knocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for what he called “campaigning in Ohio” amid heavy rains and flooding in the Sunshine State.

“Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

His father, former President Donald Trump, is running for the White House in 2024. DeSantis has not declared a campaign, but he’s rumored to be a top possible candidate.

The Florida governor stopped in Ohio on Thursday as part of his book tour, NBC News reports, along which he’s visited battleground and big-donor states ahead of a potential 2024 announcement.

DeSantis’s Ohio trip comes as Florida is battered by torrential rains that hit the state on Wednesday, forced Fort Lauderdale’s airport to shutter and sparked flooding in some places. He posted on Twitter on Thursday to announce a State of Emergency for Broward County in response to the flooding.

As response teams work to deal with the flooding, Fort Lauderdale said in an update that roads throughout the city are still impassable, citing an “extreme amount of water.”

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment on Trump Jr.’s remarks.