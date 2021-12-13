Donation Improvement Act part of new push to expand food donation for those in need across the country

Conn. (WTNH) — A new push is underway to expand food donation efforts across the country.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) says millions of Americans are facing food insecurity, but ambiguous, outdated, and limited liability protections often prevent many businesses and organizations from donating food.

The bipartisan Food Donation Improvement Act would extend liability protections to food donors when food is either given directly to a person in need or when food is given at a deeply reduced cost.

Jason Jakubowski, the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, explained, “This bill will provide clarity and equal protection for food donors across the country and will likely encourage increased food donations nationwide to help address food insecurity, while also making a significant impact on the reduction of food waste.”

The bill also clarifies labeling standards that food products must meet to be eligible for liability protections.