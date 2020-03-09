Trading resumes at New York Stock Exchange after Dow falls nearly 2,000 points

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, stock trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 has lost more than 10% from its record high as worries have built that a fast-spreading new virus will slam economies and corporate profits around the world. That means stocks just went through a “correction” in the stilted parlance of market watchers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(ABC News)– Stock trading was halted for 15 minutes Monday after the S&P 500 plummeted more than 7% in the first minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,800 points, or more than 7%, over fears of global economic fallout amid the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty over falling oil prices.

The S&P 500 index has declined by 7%, triggering a Level 1 Market Wide Circuit Breaker trading halt. US equity markets will resume after 15 minutes. — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) March 9, 2020

The Nasdaq dropped 7%.

A person wears a face mask walks along Wall Street after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, March 6, 2020.

After OPEC talks fizzled over the weekend, Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices, triggering a price war and sending U.S. crude oil prices plunging by more than 25%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to an unprecedented low of 0.408%, a possible signal that investors are expecting a recession.