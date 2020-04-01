Dozens of spring breakers test positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN (CNN) — More than two dozen spring breakers apparently took a trip to Mexico and returned to Texas with the coronavirus.

Austin health officials say 28 people from that trip have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the University of Texas– all of them are students from their Austin campus.

The patients were among approximately 70 people who flew on a chartered plane to Carbo San Lucas a week and a half ago.

Authorities have contacted every spring breaker that on the flight.

Dozens more of them are now undergoing testing.