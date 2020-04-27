El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23

EL PASO, Teas (AP) — A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital.

Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia was fundraising for his daughter’s soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot nine months ago. His death raises the toll from the attack to 23. Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius, remains jailed and is awaiting trial. State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty. Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.