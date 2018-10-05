National

Ex-wife of slain NBA player found competent to stand trial

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 06:17 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 06:23 PM EDT

Ex-wife of slain NBA player found competent to stand trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A doctor has found the jailed ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright mentally competent to stand trial.

Shelby County Criminal Court judge Lee Coffee said Friday that he's been informed by Dr. Wyatt Nichols that Sherra Wright can advise her lawyers and help with her defense against charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in her ex-husband's slaying.

Coffee had ordered a mental evaluation of Sherra Wright.

Lorenzen Wright's body was found riddled with bullet wounds in a swampy field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing for 10 days before his body was found.

Sherra Wright and co-defendant Billy Ray Turner were indicted in December. Turner also is charged with first-degree murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center