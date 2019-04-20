Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA
(WTNH) - A global team of experts will meet next week to discuss the Boeing 737 Max Jets.
Aviation officials from nine countries will review how the flight control system was approved by the FAA. This comes after two deadly crashes.
Related: Panel: Pilots won't need simulator training for Boeing jet
An automated, anti-stall system is to blame, causing the planes to nosedive. Boeing is working on a software fix.
The jets have been grounded after the most recent crash in March while. American and Southwest have grounded their 737 Max Jets until August.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA
- BREAKING: Shooting investigation causes part of Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield to close
- 20th anniversary of Columbine school shooting
- New Haven firefighters deliver donated candy from Stop & Shop to local community
- 10th anniversary of New Haven firefighter's death remembered
- Canadian man's trial for kidnapping son in 1987 postponed
- Details on New Haven officer-involved shooting expected to be released next week
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
- NOAA: March 2019 was second-hottest on record
- Rain and melting snow contributes to Connecticut River flooding
- Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Newington police investigating stabbing assault, two stab victims hospitalized
Newington police responded to a call at a restaurant for a stabbing assault...Read More »
-
Yale football team holds clinic for young football players
The Yale football team has a ton of history in the Elm City, but this...Read More »
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »
-
BREAKING: Shooting investigation causes part of Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield to close
Wethersfield PD is on the scene for a reported shooting in the area of 936...Read More »
-
New Haven firefighters deliver donated candy from Stop & Shop to local community
New Haven firefighters channeled their inner Easter Bunny on Saturday morning.Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Dash: Saturday night
Digital dash: Saturday nightRead More »
-
Yale football team holds kids clinic
The Yale football team has a ton of history in the Elm City, but this weekend, Team 147 did something that's never been done before.Read More »
-
Connecticut River continues to overflow onto surrounding land
The Connecticut River continues to overflow its banks.Read More »