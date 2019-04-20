National

Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT

(WTNH) - A global team of experts will meet next week to discuss the Boeing 737 Max Jets

Aviation officials from nine countries will review how the flight control system was approved by the FAA. This comes after two deadly crashes.

An automated, anti-stall system is to blame, causing the planes to nosedive. Boeing is working on a software fix.

The jets have been grounded after the most recent crash in March while. American and Southwest have grounded their 737 Max Jets until August. 

