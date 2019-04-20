Experts to review how Boeing 737 Max Jet flight control system was approved by FAA

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(WTNH) - A global team of experts will meet next week to discuss the Boeing 737 Max Jets.

Aviation officials from nine countries will review how the flight control system was approved by the FAA. This comes after two deadly crashes.

Related: Panel: Pilots won't need simulator training for Boeing jet

An automated, anti-stall system is to blame, causing the planes to nosedive. Boeing is working on a software fix.

The jets have been grounded after the most recent crash in March while. American and Southwest have grounded their 737 Max Jets until August.