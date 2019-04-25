FTC fines Facebook with record-breaking $5 billion penalty for privacy issues

FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Federal regulators are reportedly considering seeking some kind of oversight over Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership of Facebook over the social network giant’s mishandling of users’ personal information. The Washington Post reported […]

(WTNH) — On Wednesday, July 24, Facebook was fined with the largest-ever imposed penalty for any company for violating consumer’s privacy: $5 billion.

This fine is the largest made by the FTC since a penalty was issued to Google in 2012 which cost the tech company $22.5 million in reference to tracking users on Apple Inc.’s Safari browser.

The $5 billion settlement goes to the general fund of the U.S. Treasury and not the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or users of Facebook.

Per the FTC, the settlement, in addition to the monetary fine, also imposes unprecedented new restrictions on Facebook’s business operations. The agency is holding Facebook’s executives more accountable for “the decisions they make about privacy, and that those decisions are subject to meaningful oversight.”

“Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers’ choices. The magnitude of the $5 billion penalty and sweeping conduct relief are unprecedented in the history of the FTC. The relief is designed not only to punish future violations but, more importantly, to change Facebook’s entire privacy culture to decrease the likelihood of continued violations. The Commission takes consumer privacy seriously, and will enforce FTC orders to the fullest extent of the law.” – FTC CHAIRMAN JOE SIMONS

The Federal Trade Commission is a United States government department which protects America’s consumers from unfair business practices. The latest investigation by the FTC is in reference to Facebook mishandling private user data from the latest Cambridge Analytica breach as well as inquiries “into the platform and user data practices”.

To prevent Facebook from deceiving its users about privacy in the future, the following was ordered of them:

Facebook must exercise greater oversight over third-party apps, including by terminating app developers that fail to certify that they are in compliance with Facebook’s platform policies or fail to justify their need for specific user data;

Facebook is prohibited from using telephone numbers obtained to enable a security feature (e.g., two-factor authentication) for advertising;

Facebook must provide clear and conspicuous notice of its use of facial recognition technology, and obtain affirmative express user consent prior to any use that materially exceeds its prior disclosures to users;

Facebook must establish, implement, and maintain a comprehensive data security program;

Facebook must encrypt user passwords and regularly scan to detect whether any passwords are stored in plaintext; and

Facebook is prohibited from asking for email passwords to other services when consumers sign up for its services.

More than 185 million people in the United States and Canada use Facebook on a daily basis.

Facebook did spend months preparing for this fine. On Wednesday, April 24th, Facebook released it’s First Quarter 2019 results in a report to investors which outline earnings and growth for the Menlo Park, California-based tech company.

Within the report, a note was made specifying a legal expense estimated at $3 billion due to an “ongoing matter” with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as an expense loss in the company earnings.

On the earnings call, company leaders mentioned that the $3 billion loss was estimated on the low-end.

Connecticut’s Senetor Richard Blumenthal tweeted about the matter in April, mentioning that fines for Facebook should be increased after noting that the tech giant’s profits last quarter surpassed $15 billion:

