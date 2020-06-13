Fatal officer-involved shooting at Atlanta Wendy’s drive-thru

ATLANTA (WTNH/CNN) — Atlanta’s Chief of Police has resigned after a fatal shooting involving one of her officers at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was asleep in his car when police arrived and failed a sobriety test shortly after.

Police have identified that person as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Police said tasers were used on Brooks as he resisted arrest. Brooks is accused of grabbing the taser and using it on an officer.

Police opened fire on Brooks, and he later died at the hospital.

One officer was injured; he has since been released from the hospital.