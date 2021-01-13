FBI asking for public’s help identifying Capitol violent riot suspects, including those from CT

(WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to identify those who took part in the insurrection riot at the Capitol last week, including those from right here in CT.

The FBI wants to hear from you if you know anything or of anyone who was in the Capitol in Washington Jan. 6. AG Tong says more arrests of people with CT ties could be on the way

“The FBI is all over it. They’re on it,” he said. “This was an attack on our democracy and what happened in Washington could have been much worse. It was extraordinarily dangerous.”

Tong told News 8, several photos and videos have been circulating of the CT State flag being paraded through the mob at the riot.

“It is shameful to see Connecticut voices who were there on scene, on social media broadcasting their participation and they will be held accountable.”

Dozens of arrests nationwide are already being reported from coast to coast. New reports coming in of those identified being placed on the TSA’s no fly list.

“They’re looking for potentially hundreds of people that they have images and pictures of and they’re trying to track these people down.”

Back here at home, News 8 has learned the University of New Haven is investigating one of its students for potential involvement in the riot and related social media posts.

AG Tong is encouraging you at home to report whatever you may know about who was at the Capitol riot, adding that they need to be brought to justice.

“I think we can all agree that we wanna help and we wanna hold them all accountable. People that breached the Capitol committed crimes against the United States of America. As far as I’m concerned, it’s treason and they should be prosecuted.”

The FBI has been posting dozens of photos of people involved in that riot on their website. They want everyone to take a look and speak up if they recognize anyone: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-information.