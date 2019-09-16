FCC approves merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tribune Media Company

IRVING, Texas (WTNH) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved the merger of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and Tribune Media Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCO) on Monday, September 16.

Twenty-one Tribune-owned local television stations in 13 markets where Nexstar already owns stations, will be sold as part of FCC regulations.

In the Hartford-New Haven market, Tribune subsidiaries WTIC-TV (FOX 61) and WCCT-TV (CW 20) are under the plans to divest to TEGNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGNA).

The merger will create the largest local television broadcast station ownership group. The newly combined company, after divesting stations, will hold 144 full-power station licenses in 115 markets nationwide.

The merger was initialized in December 2018 where Nexstar agreed to purchase Tribune for $4.1 billion.

Nexstar Property Map combined with Tribune

