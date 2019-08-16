FCC Chairman plans to move forward with 3-digit dial number for suicide prevention

(WTNH) — A report was submitted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to Congress on Friday to recommend a 3-digit dialing code for easy access to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The proposal recommended that “988” is designated as the new phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the 10-digit number.

At this time, that number is: 1-800-273-8255 and according the the FCC, that number received over 2 million calls in 2018.

The shortened phone number would allow for a simple, easy-to-remember phone number for those in need.

Several statistics were added in to the report including statistics from 2017 that, “more than 47,000 Americans died by suicide and more than 1.4 million adults attempted suicide.”

In 2018, President Trump signed in to law the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act in an effort to increase public awareness and improved infrastructure and operations.

If you, or anyone you know, is in need of help dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).