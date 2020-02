(WTNH) — Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 marks two years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people were killed – fourteen students and three staff members. When a gunman stormed the campus. The alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was 19-years-old at the time. He confessed to the killings and faces the death penalty, if convicted.

Florida’s governor has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in remembrance of the victims.