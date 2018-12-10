National

Finalists for Time's 2018 Person of the Year announced



Posted: Dec 10, 2018 06:32 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:35 PM EST

(WFLA/CNN) - Time has released its list of finalists for its 2018 Person of the Year.

Since 1927, Time has identified a person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world.

The shortlist announced on Monday includes:

  • More than 2,000 families separated at the US-Mexico border under a Trump administration policy aimed at preventing illegal immigration.
  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has investigated Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election as well as key figured involved in the Trump campaign.
  • Christine Blasey Ford, who testified in front of senators in September against then-Supreme Court nominee and now judge Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of sexual assault when they were in college.

The list also includes names behind big moments in entertainment, like “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler and former Hollywood actor Meghan Markle, now duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry.

Women who led the “Me Too” movement, President Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the healthcare workers fighting the Ebola virus have all held the title of Time’s Person of the Year.

