Fire up the grill - Tuesday is National Hamburger Day!
(WTNH) - Your grill may have hardly cooled off from Memorial Day, but plan to fire it up again for National Hamburger Day!
May 28 is National Hamburger Day!
There's probably no sandwich nearer to the hearts (and stomachs) of Americans. We eat more than 5 billion burgers each year!
The meat patty and bun combo accounts for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S.
