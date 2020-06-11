Fired Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane bonds out of jail

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane has posted bail of $750,000 and was released Wednesday.

Lane is one of the three fired Minneapolis police officers who have been charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Lane last week, along with Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death.

If convicted, Chauvin faces a maximum of 40 years in prison on the murder count and 10 years for manslaughter. Under Minnesota law, aiding and abetting second-degree murder is tantamount a second-degree murder charge, so Thao, Lane and Kueng face the same potential penalties as Chauvin if convicted.