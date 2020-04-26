First Lady Melania Trump celebrates 50th birthday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — First Lady Melania Trump celebrated her 50th birthday Sunday.
Like many others during this time, she is celebrating on lock-down at the White House, Fox46 reports.
The president tweeted a Happy Birthday to her Sunday afternoon saying, “Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!”
The White House Twitter account also posted a “happy birthday” message to FLOTUS, featuring pictures of her travels supporting young girls, women in the military, and her “Be Best” initiative.