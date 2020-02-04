First person diagnosed with coronavirus in U.S. discharged from hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital will be holding a coronavirus information session Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

A panel of experts will discuss concerns surrounding the virus. They will also speak about how to identify symptoms. Attendees will also get a virtual look at equipment used during the quarantine process. The session is to help educate more on the outbreak.

Concerns over the coronavirus continue to spread as the death toll from the virus in China has now risen to more than 400. Thousands of people there are infected.

Here in the U.S., the first person diagnosed with coranavirus has been discharged from the hospital. The patient is a man in his 30s and has been getting treatment at a medical center in Everett, Washington. That hospital says the patient is “in isolation at home and is being monitored.”