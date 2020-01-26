Kobe Bryant, basketball legend, four others dead in helicopter crash in California

Live coverage from KTLA in Los Angeles of the helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, California (WTNH) — ABC 7 confirms Sunday that Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and four others have died in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area of Los Angeles.
ABC reports that the NTSB says the Sikorsky S-76 crashed Sunday morning local time under unknown circumstances.
According to police, all five occupants of the helicopter are confirmed dead, including former Lakers star Kobe Bryant.