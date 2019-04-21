National

Florida teens accused of plotting murders

(WTNH) - Two 14-year-old students at a middle school in Florida were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said they found a list that had nine names of people the two girls planned to kill. 

A teacher then came across the information and told the school resource officer. 

