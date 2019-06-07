Flu ruled out as cause of death for Texas couple in Fiji
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Health officials in Fiji said they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.
Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of 38-year-old David Paul and 35-year-old Michelle Paul, but that officials don't believe the public is at risk. The couple died within two days of each other after falling ill from an unknown ailment.
Related: Young Texas couple die from unidentified illness in Fiji
Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week that the couple met five years ago in Hawaii and that both loved beaches and snorkeling. He said the couple had planned to visit Fiji from May 19 to May 27, settling on that time because family members could watch their two young children.
Calanog said he got a text message from Michelle on May 24 that said: "We are both going to doctor now. We have been throwing up for eight hours. David also has diarrhea. My hands are numb."
He said he got a call on May 25 that Michelle was dead, and that David Paul was dead two days later.
"I did not think it was so serious," Calanog told the newspaper. "I was stunned. I almost cried, but I didn't cry because I was holding onto my emotions. ... I would say I was emotionally shocked."
David Paul, an Air Force veteran, worked as an engineer at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, a company spokesman said. Michelle Paul worked for Marriott International, according to the company.
The ministry in Fiji said staff and health workers who were in contact with the couple are being monitored as a precaution, but that all are currently well. The ministry said it's also working with local police, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the cause of death.
"It would be premature to speculate further on the cause of death until the investigation is complete," the statement said.
The CDC said Wednesday that they're working with the government in Fiji to investigate, which will include testing specimens in CDC laboratories.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
- Trump suspends proposed tariffs on Mexico
- Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
- 2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
- State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
- News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
- 65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
- Gun manufacturer Stag Arms leaving New Britain
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
Space enthusiasts and sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat as the largest planet in the solar system puts on a show in June.Read More »
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Mix of sun and clouds for Friday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
Connecticut is opening an investigation into a data breach that may have...Read More »
-
2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
Two Waterbury men are locked up, accused of breaking into a vacant homes in...Read More »
-
State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
Recreational pot didn't pass in this legislative session but farmers in...Read More »
-
News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
Joe's had a busy day at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury!Read More »
-
65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
A New Britain monument honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment was vandalized...Read More »
Video Center
-
Search of Farmington home of estranged husband in missing mother case expanded
The search continues for a missing mother of five from New Canaan, while her estranged husband's girlfriend was spotted at an Avon hotel after speaking with investigators.Read More »
-
School bus crash with minor injuries closes road in Guilford
A school bus crash with minor injuries closed a road in Guilford on Friday morning.Read More »
-
Couple says they fell ill at Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
A Colorado couple claims they fell ill at the same Dominican Republic resort where three Americans died just five days apart last month.Read More »