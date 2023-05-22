(KTLA) – During a live-streamed event Sunday, the Foo Fighters named veteran musician Josh Freese as their new drummer, Variety reported.

Freese is no stranger to music fans and was even a part of the London and Los Angeles Hawkins tribute concerts the band played in Sept. 2022.

“He’s also a longtime friend of both (Dave) Grohl and Hawkins and is a seasoned session act who has performed and toured with rock bands Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting and the Vandals, to name a few,” the entertainment outlet reported.

The announcement comes as the band heads out on its first tour since drummer Taylor Hawkins suddenly passed away in Colombia in March of last year.

The livestream event, dubbed Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, featured the band playing several of their past hits, along with songs from their upcoming 10-track album “But Here We Are,” which is due to be released on June 2.

The new album will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year,” the band said in a statement last month.

The lead, driving single is “Rescued,” with the lyrics “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

Drummer Josh Freese performs with Weezer at the Bare Pool Lounge at The Mirage Hotel & Casino October 1, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International)

The Foo Fighters’ first tour stop this Wednesday at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, is completely sold out, according to the band’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.