Former Boston College student charged in boyfriend’s suicide to be arraigned

A former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with her boyfriend’s suicide will be arraigned Friday in a Boston court, prosecutors said.

The arraignment would be Inyoung You’s first court appearance since she was charged in the death of her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula.

You, 21, returned to South Korea, where she’s from, sometime after his death.

Prosecutors have alleged that she was “physically, verbally and psychologically abusive” toward Urtula during their 18-month “tumultuous” relationship.

Shown in this image released by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, former Boston College student Inyoung You, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the suicide of her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, 22.more +

Prosecutors said they were hopeful You would return on her own accord, but added that they’d attempt to extradite her if she did not.

The Suffolk County District Attorneys Office did not respond to ABC News when asked whether You was extradited or returned voluntarily.

Her arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Suffolk Superior Court, said District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

You allegedly was present when Urtula jumped to his death from the roof of a parking garage in Roxbury on May 20 — the same day he was set to walk in his Boston College graduation ceremony, Rollins said previously.

A spokesman for the Urtula family said they’re grateful for the work of the district attorney’s office.

“Since losing Alexander in May, the Urtula family and everyone who loved Alex has been devastated by his loss,” the spokesman, David Guarino, said in a statement to ABC News. “Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again.”

The public relations firm representing You did not immediately respond to ABC News for comment.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.