TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend, according to multiple media reports.

Brown was taken into custody Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support, according to WPLG. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

The mother of one of his children told TMZ on Sunday that Brown owes more than $30,000 in child support, and that she would like to see him arrested.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer faced arrest in August over missing a child support payment. At the time, a Miami-Dade County judge determined Brown missed a $15,000 child support payment.

His Sunday arrest was reportedly in connection to that accusation, CBS reports.

Earlier this year, Brown paid $30,000 in child support to avoid being arrested, according to Sports Illustrated.

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021. He spent time nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one with the New England Patriots, and two in Tampa.