Former PA teacher used Instagram to trick students to send nude photos

A Palmyra High School teacher in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with soliciting and possessing child pornography.

The Lebanon Country District Attorney Pier Hess said Andrew Eberhart pretended to be a female on Instagram to get explicit photos from underage boys.

The Instagram account which the former teacher used shows an adult female by the account name Jordynmatter.

The arrest was made after police got a tip bout child pornography. Then in January, police got a warrant and searched Eberhart’s electronic devices which uncovered multiple images of child porn. Other images of minors were found but were unrecognizable. According to the district attorney, five local victims have been identified.

Eberhart admitted to police he posed as a female on the internet and requested the young male victims to send nude photos and or videos. He also confessed many of the minor victims were from Cedar Crest High School and middle school, where he was also a volunteer basketball coach. Eberhart graduated from Lebanon Valley College in the spring of 2019.

After graduation, Eberhart was then hired at Palmyra High School as a teacher for kids with special needs.

The Detective Bureau interviewed each child involved in the incident and confirmed that children sent nude photos and explicit videos to the teacher on Instagram.



