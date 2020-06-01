Former President Barack Obama puts out guidelines to ‘get to work’ amid George Floyd protests

Former President Barack Obama published a piece on Medium addressing the protests nationwide following the death of George Floyd — and, specifically, how he thinks people can move forward to “sustain momentum to bring about real change.”

“Ultimately, it’s going to be up to a new generation of activists to shape strategies that best fit the times,” he wrote. “But I believe there are some basic lessons to draw from past efforts that are worth remembering.”

His message overall put forth the importance of voting and participating in politics, particularly at the local level, where decisions on ground-level criminal justice and police practices are formed.

The former president began by acknowledging that “the waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States,” noting that most people demonstrating have been “peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring.” He also noted that “police in cities like Camden and Flint have commendably understood” that the protesters “deserve our respect and support.”

