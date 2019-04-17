Free admission to national parks on Saturday Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) - The National Park Service is kicking off National Park Week with free admission on Saturday.

Admission to more than 400 National Park Service sites will be free to everyone, but it does not cover amenities or user fees like camping, transportation, and special tours.

National Park Week runs from April 20 to 28.

You can find a list of National Parks in Connecticut here.