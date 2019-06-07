National

Gov. Lamont to sign gun safety bills to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day

(WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is signing two gun safety bills into law in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

One law bans ghost guns, which don't have a serial number. The other requires guns to be locked in a trunk, glove box or safe when left in a car.    

Several state lawmakers, along with many Connecticut residents, will be also wearing orange to raise awareness of existing efforts to reduce gun violence throughout America. 

The movement was started by friends of a 15-year-old Chicago girl, who was fatally shot by gang members in 2013.

Supporters of the movement began wearing orange because that's the color hunters 'wear' to be more visible out in the woods.

