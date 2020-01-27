Gas prices down in CT compared to last week, continues to have one of highest gas prices in the nation

Live Now
National

by: Kaye Paddyfote (WTNH Intern)

Connecticut (WTNH) — Gas prices in Connecticut have gone down this week compared to last week, according to AAA Northeast. 

In a release Monday, AAA Northeast reported the statewide average for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $2.65 this week; that’s down from last week’s $2.68.

Nationally, the average dropped to $2.52, down from last week’s $2.55.

Compared to this time last year, however, Connecticut’s average gas prices are 14 cents higher, and the National average is 26 cents higher. 

“However in recent weeks, the price of crude – the driving force of prices at the pump – has tumbled” said, Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman.

Mayko explained that the recent corona-virus scare in the U.S. will likely affect gas and travel in the future.

AAA’s weekly price survey of Connecticut’s six regions are: 

  • Greater Bridgeport                  $2.72          
  • Lower Fairfield County:           $2.69
  • New Haven/Meriden               $2.63             
  • Greater Hartford                     $2.62  
  • New London/Norwich            $2.64              
  • Windham/Middlesex              $2.67

With a statewide average of $2.65, Connecticut continues to rank 11th on the list of states with the highest gas prices in the nation, according to AAA Northeastern.

