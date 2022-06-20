(WTNH) – Average gas prices in New Haven have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 per gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey.

Prices in New Haven are 25.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.82 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New Haven was priced at $4.67 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.29.

The lowest price in the state Sunday was $4.27 per gallon while the highest was $6.19. The average price stands at about $4.90 per gallon in Connecticut.

The national average price of gas has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

In Waterbury, gas prices average at about $4.88 per gallon, and in Bridgeport, it’s $4.92.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, […] pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week.”

“But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear,” De Hann continued. “We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”