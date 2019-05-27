Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave

(WTNH) - Gillette is embracing the LGBT community in a new ad.

The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page showing a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.

Related: Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF

The ad's tagline is "Whenever, wherever, however it happens - your first shave is special."

It's part of Gillette's new #mybestself campaign.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.