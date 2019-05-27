National

Gillette shares ad of dad teaching transgender son to shave

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:26 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Gillette is embracing  the LGBT community in a new ad.

The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page showing a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time as his father coaches him.

Related: Hebron couple raises awareness about LGBTQ people fostering and adopting through DCF

The ad's tagline is "Whenever, wherever, however it happens - your first shave is special."

It's part of Gillette's new #mybestself campaign.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center