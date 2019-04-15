National

GOP lawmakers propose bill to separate Chicago from Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois lawmaker says he's sponsoring legislation proposing the separation of Chicago from Illinois to spark discussion about the overarching influence of the city in state politics.

The State Journal-Register reports Republican state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer says the bill would urge Congress to make the nation's third-largest city its own state.

Davidsmeyer says he recognizes the relationship between Chicago and the state is mutually beneficial but that he's frustrated with city-focused policies he says can steer economic opportunity away from rural Illinois.

Critics say the measure would amplify divisions in Illinois.

The measure has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress and the state Legislature must endorse the formation of a new state from a portion of a current state.

