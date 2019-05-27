National

Graduate honors farmer parents in viral photo

(WTNH) - A college graduate wanted to honor her farmer parents for inspiring her to get her degree and now the photo is going viral. 

Earlier this in May, 29-year-old Erica Alfaro received her master's degree in education from San Diego State University. 

She took a picture with her parents in the fruit fields where her mother still works. Alfaro dropped out of school after getting pregnant at the age of 15.

Two years later, she enrolled in a homeschool program and kept on going. Besides her master's, Alfaro also has a psychology degree from SDSU.

She says she wants to be a school counselor.

