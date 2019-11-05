Groups sue over light bulb regulation rollback

(CNN) — Several states are suing over President Trump’s rollback of regulations on light bulb efficiency.

The Trump Administration overturned the Obama-era requirements in September, before they even took effect.

The administration argued it’s not weakening the standards because they were never in place.

It also said the Obama-era rules would cause light bulb prices to spike “by almost 300 percent”. Environmental groups say that’s not true.

More than a dozen Attorneys General filed a parallel lawsuit on Monday.

