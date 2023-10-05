GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WPIX) – Firefighters in an upstate New York town mistakenly thought a Halloween decoration was a house fire.

What first looked like a house in flames ended up being an illusion.

The bright orange flames lighting up the interior of the home were so convincing that Glenn Falls dispatchers sent crews to the Sanford St. address for “a report of a confirmed structure fire.”

The firefighters were so impressed that they got permission to post the house on their social media accounts, even telling people to go check them out.

“To our surprise this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” fire officials wrote on Facebook. “This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of the month.”

The homeowners created the jaw-dropping display using “two LED lights, a box fan and a silver sheet,” combined with a fog machine, according to the fire department.