Hapgood back in court in Anguilla, appearance to determine if jury will hear case

WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANGUILLA, (WTNH) — The banker from Connecticut accused of manslaughter in Anguilla will be back in court Monday.

Scott Hapgood will go before a judge in the Caribbean Monday. He is charged with the death of a hotel worker.

Hapgood says Kenny Mitchel came to his family’s hotel room back in April saying he needed to fix a sink. Once inside, Mitchel reportedly pulled a knife and tried to rob Hapgood.

Both Hapgood and Mitchel then got into a physical altercation. Mitchel later died.

The father-of-three maintains his innocence, saying he was acting in self-defense.

An autopsy later revealed that Mitchel had high levels of drugs in his system.

Monday’s court appearance will determine if a jury should hear the case.

