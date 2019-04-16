(WTNH/WFLA) - Harry Potter fans - new and exciting additions are coming the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!

Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests a first-ever look at the magical creatures they’ll encounter in the new Harry Potter coaster, 'Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure'.

The park announced that between Monday, April 15th and Thursday, April 19th guests can visit the Universal Orlando Blog at 11 a.m. EDT to get a first look at the creatures – from familiar fan-favorites in the Harry Potter film series to a creature that’s never been seen in the films – and where they can be found in the new experience.

On the coaster, riders will join Hagrid, a character from the Harry Potter films, on a journey into the Forbidden Forest to discover some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open on June 13th, 2019.

The Dark Arts are also taking over Universal Studios Hollywood! A new nighttime projection show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter features drones, unique lighting, and, of course, characters from the books.

The show also inlcudes a bit of Hollywood magic, including effects that enhance the storytelling and nighttime park-going experience.

The show is currently only playing in Southern California, but will expand to Universal Studios Orlando soon.