Harry Potter World park gets new nighttime light show, new magical creatures coaster planned
(WTNH/WFLA) - Harry Potter fans - new and exciting additions are coming the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!
Universal Orlando Resort is giving guests a first-ever look at the magical creatures they’ll encounter in the new Harry Potter coaster, 'Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure'.
The park announced that between Monday, April 15th and Thursday, April 19th guests can visit the Universal Orlando Blog at 11 a.m. EDT to get a first look at the creatures – from familiar fan-favorites in the Harry Potter film series to a creature that’s never been seen in the films – and where they can be found in the new experience.
Related: Rare 'Harry Potter' book sold for nearly $100,000
On the coaster, riders will join Hagrid, a character from the Harry Potter films, on a journey into the Forbidden Forest to discover some of the wizarding world's rarest magical creatures.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open on June 13th, 2019.
The Dark Arts are also taking over Universal Studios Hollywood! A new nighttime projection show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter features drones, unique lighting, and, of course, characters from the books.
The show also inlcudes a bit of Hollywood magic, including effects that enhance the storytelling and nighttime park-going experience.
The show is currently only playing in Southern California, but will expand to Universal Studios Orlando soon.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Attorney: Coast Guard officer isn't facing terrorism charges
- 2020 hopeful Beto O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns
- 19-year-old Hamden woman meets 22-year-old stranger who donated his liver to her
- 'Help him find this:' Tourist's Notre Dame photo captures sweet moment
- Ryan's Recap: American Idol Top 10 Revealed
- West Hartford police investigate threat made to Conard High School
- Westport police solve decapitated chicken mystery
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
It's just a fantastic neighborhood when the trees bloom its another world...it's just beautiful.Read More »
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
- River flooding a concern in Connecticut as northern snow melts
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
19-year-old Hamden woman meets 22-year-old stranger who donated his liver to her
An emotional reunion more than three months in the making took place live on...Read More »
-
Ryan's Recap: American Idol Top 10 Revealed
Ryan's Recap: The judges had to save three contestants to make the Top 10!...Read More »
-
West Hartford police investigate threat made to Conard High School
West Hartford police responded to Conard High School Tuesday morning after a...Read More »
-
Westport police solve decapitated chicken mystery
Police have captured a man they say has been leaving decapitated chickens...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dams still biggest impediment to Atlantic salmon recovery
Addressing the problems caused by dams is still the biggest challenge facing...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Tuesday morning
News 8 Digital Update - Tuesday morningRead More »
-
Good Morning CT at 6 A.M.
Good Morning CT at 6 A.M.Read More »
-
Bakes yogurt with strawberry rhubarb compote
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »