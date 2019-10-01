Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Homeless woman wows with opera singing in LA subway

National

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, California (WTNH) — A homeless woman who went viral for singing opera in the Los Angeles subway is sharing her story.

52-year-old Emily Zamourka left thousands mesmerized after an LAPD officer caught her performance on camera.

“You know why I do it in the subway? Because it sounds so great,” Zamourka said.

Zamourka grew up in Russia and came to the U.S. at the age of 24. She used to play violin to entertain people on the streets, but her instrument was stolen three years ago.

“I am sleeping where I can sleep. I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.”

Zamourka says she is not classically trained, but dreams of being able to work in music one day again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss