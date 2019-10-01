Homeless woman wows with opera singing in LA subway

LOS ANGELES, California (WTNH) — A homeless woman who went viral for singing opera in the Los Angeles subway is sharing her story.

52-year-old Emily Zamourka left thousands mesmerized after an LAPD officer caught her performance on camera.

“You know why I do it in the subway? Because it sounds so great,” Zamourka said.

Zamourka grew up in Russia and came to the U.S. at the age of 24. She used to play violin to entertain people on the streets, but her instrument was stolen three years ago.

“I am sleeping where I can sleep. I have people that feel sorry for me, but I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.”

Zamourka says she is not classically trained, but dreams of being able to work in music one day again.