House passes major police reform bill named after George Floyd, CT leaders react

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The House of Representatives was busy overnight passing a major police reform bill named after George Floyd, but it’s unclear if the bill will move forward at all in the Senate.

This vote was along party lines, passing in the Democratic-controlled House. Lawmakers saying they have heard the cries of protesters across the globe following the eight-minute and 46 second killing of George Floyd.

The new bill is called the George Floyd Justice in Police Act. It bans no-knock warrants in federal drugs cases, prohibits racial profiling and transforms police immunity laws. It also bans chokeholds and makes lynching a federal crime.

The bill passed along party lines with the support of 236 Democrats and opposition of 181 Republicans. It now moves to the Republican Senate where it’s unclear if it will more forward at all.

Connecticut House members released statements about their support. New Haven Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said, “This legislation is a timely, critical, bold, and transformative start to addressing the issues millions of Americans have been protesting about. I believe we also need to reorganize funding activities for law enforcement in a way that works to bring police and communities closer together, not further apart.”

Bridgeport Congressman Jim Himes released a statement saying, “We need systemic change, not more lip service or placating promises. The justice in policing act delivers that change.”

And here in our state, Governor Lamont recently signed an executive order banning chokeholds. In addition, state senate leaders are preparing to tackle racial justice issues in a special session next month.