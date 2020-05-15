House to vote on $3T ‘Heroes Act’ relief package

(WTNH) — Congress is expected to vote on a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Democrats are calling it the Heroes Act.

Among the many things the Heroes Act would do is give hazard pay to essential workers. That would be an extra $13 an hour for every nurse and orderly in hospitals, every ambulance crew, every cashier in your grocery store. If you are one of those people, don’t get too excited because this is probably not going to happen.

In addition to hazard pay, this bill would give another $1,200 payout to every American. Not just adult, but kids, too. So a family of five would get a check for $6000.

It would also hand out half a trillion dollars in direct assistance to local governments to keep things running depicted the lack of tax revenue coming in. This $3 trillion bill comes on the heels of another $3 trillion spending bill, and remember I said this was probably not going to happen.? That’s because while Democrats in the House are ready to pass the Heroes Act, Republicans oppose it as just too much spending, too soon.

Democrats counter that the next 30 days will be very difficult for all those Americans who lost their jobs and can’t work.

As parts of the economy re-open, it could also be a tough 30 days for frontline essential workers as the numbers of COVID-19 infected patients could very well increase with more circulation in the population.