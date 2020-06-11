Hunt on for gunman who ambushed California deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are hunting a gunman who ambushed officers outside a California Central Coast police station, shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the head.

Authorities identify the suspect as 26-year-old Mason Lira, a transient from the Monterey area. They say a gunman opened fire at the Paso Robles police station before dawn Wednesday and shot at law enforcement officers who arrived to help.

A deputy who was searching for the gunman was shot in the head and is in serious but stable condition. Police say the gunman may also have killed a 58-year-old homeless man near a train station.