 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Hunt on for gunman who ambushed California deputy

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are hunting a gunman who ambushed officers outside a California Central Coast police station, shooting a sheriff’s deputy in the head.

Authorities identify the suspect as 26-year-old Mason Lira, a transient from the Monterey area. They say a gunman opened fire at the Paso Robles police station before dawn Wednesday and shot at law enforcement officers who arrived to help.

A deputy who was searching for the gunman was shot in the head and is in serious but stable condition. Police say the gunman may also have killed a 58-year-old homeless man near a train station. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss