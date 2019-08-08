Hurricane season predicted to be more active in 2019

(WTNH) — The peak of hurricane season happens in August and lasts through October.

After monitoring conditions in the atmosphere and ocean, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have forecasted an updated outlook on the amount of predicted storms.

During the full hurricane season, which lasts until November 30, 2019, NOAA is now expecting:

10-17 named storms (which are greater than 39 m.p.h.)

5-9 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 m.p.h. or greater)

2-4 major hurricanes (winds of 111 m.p.h. or greater)

According to the administration, on average, the Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, 6 of which become hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

They have also announced that El Nino in the Pacific Ocean has ended.