ICE raids across major US cities fall short of expectations but fear remains

(ABC News) — President Donald Trump’s promised nationwide deportation sweep fell short of expectations on Sunday, with only a small number of operations that appeared to fall closer in line with routine enforcement.

While the effort seems to have been downgraded — or perhaps just delayed — immigrant communities across the U.S. were still on red alert.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA, in Los Angeles told ABC News’ Clayton Sandell that most of the calls the organization has received are people inquiring about their legal rights and that most reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vans in the city turned out to be unfounded.

The fear though among many undocumented immigrants is that the Trump administration has merely delayed the raids, which could happen Monday when people return to work.

“If the president wanted to hold communities hostage, he’s done a very good job,” Cabrera said.

Greg Chen, head of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said community organizations were expecting the threat of raids to last through Friday.

“This is by no means over yet,” he said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday declined to disclose any arrest numbers and referred reporters to a prior statement that declined to offer details “due to law-enforcement sensitivities.”

Federal immigration officers were initially scheduled to sweep across 10 cities on Sunday, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Baltimore, Chicago and Atlanta, to arrest about 2,000 undocumented immigrants with final removal orders, the Trump administration announced.

Immigration rights activists wait in front of the door of a house as communities braced for a reported wave of deportation raids across the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, in Miami, July 13, 2019.more +

Officials later announced that Houston and New Orleans would not see immigration enforcement actions due to Hurricane Barry, which made landfall on Saturday.

The @CityOfNOLA has confirmed with @ICEgov in #NOLA that immigration enforcement will be temporarily suspended through the weekend in the #Barry impacted areas of Louisiana & Mississippi. Make all storm preparations to stay safe regardless of your immigration status.

On Friday, Trump said the deportations would happen Sunday and that there was “nothing to be secret about.”

“It starts on Sunday and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from,” Trump said.

Elected officials took to social media to assure residents of the resources available to them.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted a video Saturday stating that the city was not coordinating with ICE’s efforts.

A message for all Angelenos: Here in Los Angeles, we will not be coordinating with ICE.



5.5K4:23 PM – Jul 13, 2019

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that he stands “with every Houstonion regardless of immigration status.”

As mayor, I stand with every Houstonian regardless of immigration status. Please call the immigrants' rights hotline at 1-833-468-4664 for legal assistance. You are entitled due process under the laws of our country.

594 people are talking about this

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city had seen no ICE activity on Sunday. He noted there were three “confirmed situations involving ICE operations” on Saturday but no arrests.

“The Trump administration uses fear as a weapon,” de Blasio tweeted. “We’re making sure our immigrant communities are getting accurate information and have the resources to defend their rights.”

We've followed up on every report today and so far have no confirmed ICE activity.

The Trump administration uses fear as a weapon. We're making sure our immigrant communities are getting accurate information and have the resources to defend their rights.

A number of other 2020 presidential candidates expressed their opposition to the planned ICE operations.

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted that the raids were designed to “tear families apart” and further Trump’s “extreme agenda.”

Today, as many gather to hear Sunday messages about our responsibility to welcome the stranger, this president is carrying out ICE raids designed to tear families apart, divide our communities, and further his extreme agenda. #ICEraids will not make us safer—time for real reform.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC News Live on Saturday that state officials were monitoring the proposed raids “very carefully” and that they would “vigorously defend the rights of anyone” in the state.

Community members hand out pamphlets as communities braced for a reported wave of deportation raids across the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, in Brooklyn, July 14, 2019.more +

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the Trump administration announced the raids to “make news” and scare the public.

“If you wanted to go after security risks, and there are people who are security risks, why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday and do it two weekends in a row?” Klobuchar asked ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on “This Week” on Sunday. “Why? Because you want to make news, right?”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says warnings about ICE raids are “about scaring everyone” and “changing the news” and not about security as claimed.



“If you really wanted to go after security risks … why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday?” http://abcn.ws/2XLpZNG 6810:18 AM – Jul 14, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy82 people are talking about this

On Sunday, ICE urged jurisdictions in California and other sanctuary locations to cooperate to “keep foreign criminals off of our streets,” tweeting that “communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together.”

PHOTO:An American flag flies at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, as communities brace for a reported wave of deportation raids across the U.S. by ICE officers, in Miramar, near Miami, July 14, 2019.more +

The Declined Detainer Report highlights cases in which detainers have not been honored & aliens have later been re-arrested or, to the best of ICE's knowledge, remain at large, which means ICE has to use significant resources to make at-large arrests

Communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together, and ICE continues to urge jurisdictions in California and other sanctuary locations to find ways to work with ICE to keep foreign criminals off of our streets.

In San Diego, 20 people were were arrested in raids in recent days, but those arrests were part of a five-day enforcement operation, and apparently not specifically tied to the raids mentioned by Trump.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to protest the planned mass roundup.

ABC News’ Jeffrey Cook and Soo Youn contributed to this report.