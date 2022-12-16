(NewsNation) — A vape shop manager in downtown Moscow, Idaho, says that Kaylee Goncalves’ friends implied she had a stalker during a visit to the shop three weeks prior to her murder.

He said Goncalves and Maddie Mogen — two of the four University of Idaho students killed on Nov. 13 — always came into the store with a group.

“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends,” the manager told News Nation.

Goncalves apparently told him the stalker was present at night when she was going to or from bars, “either by the campus or down on Main Street.”

Several rumors have swirled online about the Idaho murders, including a theory that Goncalves had a stalker.

At the beginning of December, while sitting down for an interview, the Goncalves family said they are not aware of any stalker.

However, the vape store manager said the alleged stalker was “apparently something that Kaylee had tons of issues with. Apparently, she always had somebody who was constantly walking behind her like that.”

Goncalves, 21, along with Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in a rental home near the University of Idaho Campus on Nov. 13. Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Investigators are still looking for context and clues surrounding the quadruple murder case. Information can be submitted to detectives via hotline, at 208-883-7180, or by emailing the city of Moscow’s tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Tips can also be submitted digitally at the FBI’s tip portal.