IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent this season

(WTNH) - If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you may be surprised when you get your money back.

Early filers are seeing smaller average refunds.

Related Content: Even with IRS staffers returning, tax refunds may be delayed

The IRS said the average refund so far is down about eight percent under the first full year of the overhauled tax code.

Refunds for early filers are currently averaging around $1,865.

Related Content: Local company develops system to collect internet Sales Taxes

That's compared to $2,035 for last year.