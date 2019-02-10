National

IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent this season

Feb 10, 2019

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 12:55 PM EST

(WTNH) - If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you may be surprised when you get your money back.

Early filers are seeing smaller average refunds.

The IRS said the average refund so far is down about eight percent under the first full year of the overhauled tax code.

Refunds for early filers are currently averaging around $1,865.

That's compared to $2,035 for last year.

