It's National Lager Day!

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 07:51 AM EST

(WTNH) - Happy National Lager Day!

If you're looking for an excuse to have an adult beverage after work today, well there's more than a good reason to grab a frosted mug and enjoy a pint..

Lagers are a little different than other beers, and that's because of the cold-conditioning process.

Along with the cold-conditioning process, the kinds of yeasts used are called "bottom fermenting" yeast.

Among the varieties of lager, there are amber, dark and pale.

So if you're over 21, celebrate the day guilt-free and grab a friend and cheers! Regardless of the celebration, drink responsibly! 

