(The Hill) – A song by a group of men convicted for the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, featuring former President Trump, reached the top spot on the iTunes music charts over the weekend.

On Saturday, the J6 Prison Choir single “Justice for All,” outperformed pop star Miley Cryus’ single “Flowers.”

The song includes the choir of inmates singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as Trump can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in portions of the 2-minute track. The song ends with the choir repeatedly chanting “USA!”

Trump recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, while the choir recorded their parts of the song using a jailhouse phone, according to Variety.

Even after grabbing the top spot on the iTunes chart, “Justice for All” failed to appear on the music streaming platform Spotify’s list of the top 50 most streamed songs of the day on Saturday afternoon.

The single also has been viewed 504,000 times on Youtube since its March 4 release.

Trump, who faces a federal investigation for his role on Jan. 6, has voiced support for prisoners who are currently detained for their alleged involvement in the Capitol insurrection.

The Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, resulted in the deaths of five people and the injuries of more than 100 law enforcement officers.

Trump, who said at a rally last year that the Jan. 6 prisoners were being treated “very unfairly,” also said that he was “supporting” some of the defendants and will consider pardoning their sentences if he were to win a second White House term in 2024.

The money raised off the single will be directed towards the families of the defendants, Forbes reported.