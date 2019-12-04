Jackson State University goes into lockdown following report of active shooter

JACKSON, Miss. (WTNH) — Jackson State University was in lockdown following a report of an active shooter on campus on Wednesday afternoon.

The lockdown has since been lifted. Nexstar affiliate WJTV says the Jackson Police Department is investigating.

Police said the male victim was injured. His condition is unknown at this time, according to WJTV.

According to JSU, the suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord. The license plate of the vehicle is MAC 0214.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.